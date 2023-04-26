Fox To Divulge Murdoch Docs In $2.7B Smartmatic Libel Suit

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 26, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Fox News agreed Wednesday to hand over depositions of media moguls Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch as it defends against voting machine company Smartmatic's ongoing $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit, breaking a logjam on access to key records from the recently settled suit by Dominion Voting Systems....

