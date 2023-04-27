EPA Slaps Chemours With First-Of-Its-Kind PFAS Action

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 27, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in a first-of-its-kind Clean Water Act enforcement action, ordered The Chemours Co. to take corrective measures to address pollution from per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances in stormwater and effluent discharges, stemming from its Washington Works facility in West Virginia....

