Court Sanctions Cos. Owned By Bankrupt Chinese Exile's Son

By Brian Steele (April 27, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut judge has sanctioned two companies owned by the son of bankrupt billionaire Ho Wan Kwok and found them in contempt of court for failing to respond to Rule 2004 subpoenas or explain their non-compliance as the U.S. trustee investigates the debtor's assets....

