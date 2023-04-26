Fla. Anti-Union Bill Heads To DeSantis' Desk

By Braden Campbell (April 26, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- State employee unions in Florida may be in for a battle to retain their certifications after the Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday sent one of the broadest crackdowns on public-sector labor power in years to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. ...

