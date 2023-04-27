Wis. Couple Owe $9M For Scam Targeting Hmong Americans

By Katryna Perera (April 27, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission secured a win Wednesday against a woman and her husband accused of running a fraudulent investment scheme targeting Hmong American communities in Wisconsin and Minnesota, with a Wisconsin federal judge ordering the couple to pay disgorgement and civil penalties totaling more than $9 million....

