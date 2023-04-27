Court Will Hear Union Bid To Bar Grocery Chain Outsourcing

By Thy Vo (April 27, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge will hear a United Food and Commercial Workers lawsuit against a Kroger-owned supermarket chain, finding that he has jurisdiction to decide whether an injunction is necessary while the union arbitrates claims that the supermarket violated their contract....

