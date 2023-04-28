8th Circ. Won't Rehear Senior Living Worker's Age Bias Suit

By Donald Morrison (April 28, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit rejected a former employee's bid for rehearing of a panel decision that refused to revive her age bias suit against a senior living facility, despite the ex-worker's argument that the trial court used the wrong standard when it shut down her case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS