Smelting Co. Gets Partial Early Win In ARCO's Superfund Suit

By Gina Kim (April 28, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge handed NL Industries a partial early win Wednesday against ARCO's claim seeking contributions in its cleanup response efforts at an old mining site, finding the claim to be time-barred as the first removal action at the site occurred 20 years before ARCO filed its suit....

