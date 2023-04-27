Lawmakers Worry About Crypto Industry Fleeing The US

By Jessica Corso (April 27, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A group of lawmakers expressed concern Thursday that U.S. companies operating in the digital asset space will move offshore due to a tough regulatory environment, though at least one Democratic representative argued in favor of a law banning cryptocurrencies in the U.S....

