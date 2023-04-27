Schumer Calls For End To Judge Shopping In Texas

By Lauren Berg (April 27, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the chief judge of the Northern District of Texas on Thursday to change how cases are assigned to the district's judges, saying litigants are able to hand-pick a jurist in a system that leads to "chaotic and flawed rulings," citing the recent abortion pill decision by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk....

