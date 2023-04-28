Pa. Atty Disbarred For Sitting On Estate Payout

By Chart Riggall (April 28, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania attorney was permanently disbarred this week after a former client accused him of waiting over a year to send her the $95,000 she was due from an estate payout and transferring a home deed to her nickname, not her actual name....

