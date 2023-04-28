HSF Advises Primark Owner On Next Stage of £500M Buyback

By Tom Fish (April 28, 2023, 12:53 PM BST) -- Grocery and retail giant Associated British Foods said on Friday that it will begin the second half of its planned £500 million ($622 million) share buyback program, as a way to return money to investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS