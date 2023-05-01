EPA Gets Claims Cut In Pa. Town's Stream Pollution Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 1, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania has trimmed claims against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency brought by a town claiming that the agency was arbitrary and capricious in its alleged unwillingness to work with local officials in developing a plan to clean up a local river....

