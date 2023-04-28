Health Co. Hit With Class Action Over Breached Medical Data

By Henrik Nilsson (April 28, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Health care system Commonspirit Health has been hit with a proposed class action for allegedly failing to fulfill duties to secure health care data as required by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, leading to a cybersecurity breach affecting more than 600,000 patients....

