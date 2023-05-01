Cannabis Firm Says Contractor Broke THC-Free Distillate Deal

By Collin Krabbe (May 1, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Nevada cannabis company alleges that a Texas firm didn't live up to its end of an exclusive contract to install and operate equipment for production of THC-free distillate and accused the company and two individuals of taking away equipment without authorization, according to a suit moved to Colorado federal court on Friday....

