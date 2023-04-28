Cook County Judges Ordered To Return To In-Person Work

By Celeste Bott (April 28, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Judges and court staff in Illinois' Circuit Court of Cook County have been ordered to return to mostly in-person work starting on May 14, with a more-permanent phase-out of remote work in June, as the court has opted to end the emergency measures it put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19....

