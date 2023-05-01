AutoZone Beats Ohio Woman's Parking Lot Fall Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 1, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court tossed a woman's slip-and-fall suit against AutoZone, ruling that the car-parts retailer can't be found liable for her injuries because she should have been able to see the parking barrier she tripped over even though it was the same color as the ground....

