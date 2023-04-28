Alito Has 'Pretty Good Idea' Who Leaked Dobbs Opinion

By Aaron West (April 28, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he has a "pretty good idea" of who leaked his controversial Dobbs opinion last year that overturned federal abortion rights, even though he said he doesn't have enough evidence to name the leaker publicly....

