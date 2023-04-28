Conservative Group Asks EEOC To Probe Mars' Hiring Plan

By Grace Elletson (April 28, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A conservative legal group urged the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to launch an investigation into candy giant Mars Inc.'s hiring practices, alleging that the business' focus on cultivating the careers of people of color and women is discriminatory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS