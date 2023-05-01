Don't Let Gov't Read Law Into Obscurity, Arthrex Says

By Andrew Karpan (May 1, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The small Florida medical device maker that already persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that patent board judges are unconstitutionally appointed has torn into the federal government's defense of an appeals court's reading of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, arguing that such a reading would trim the law to apply to "as few as five obscure duties."...

