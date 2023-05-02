Pzena Argues Ex-Exec Had No Right To Convert Shares

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 2, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Pzena Investment Management Inc. never guaranteed a former executive that he could convert his awards of private Class B shares into publicly traded stock before the company's $795 million go-private deal in 2022 and his lawsuit should be dismissed, the global investment firm told Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS