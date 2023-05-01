Chevron At The High Court: Scalpel Or Sledgehammer?

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 1, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday once again showed its appetite for unsettling long-established legal theories by accepting a case challenging a nearly 40-year-old doctrine that requires judges to defer to federal agencies' expertise. The only question now is how far the justices will go in rethinking the framework....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS