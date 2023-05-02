8th Circ. Rebuffs Insurer's 'Snap Removal' In Coverage Fight

By Jennifer Mandato (May 2, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit said an insurer's decision to remove a Missouri oil company's lawsuit against it to federal court before the city of St. Louis was served does not skirt the requirement that a federal court case have complete diversity, sending the case back down for the lower court to take a second look....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS