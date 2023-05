Trans Lawmaker Says Censure Was Targeted, Unconstitutional

By Hailey Konnath (May 1, 2023, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first openly transgender woman elected to the state's Legislature, on Monday accused her fellow lawmakers of unconstitutionally targeting and retaliating against her when they censured her after she spoke out against a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS