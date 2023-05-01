Colo. Water Chief Can Act Against Feedlot Co., Top Court Says

By Daniel Ducassi (May 1, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday found that the State Engineer, which is tasked with administering water rights, did have the authority to impose various requirements on a large cattle feedlot company that had been using wells for unapproved purposes....

