Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Brown Goldstein's Eve Hill

By Adam Lidgett (May 3, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Eve Hill has always thought that people should fight for fairness in life: an argument she started to sharpen by facing off against her own mother in her childhood home in the rural Maine town of Union....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS