First Liberty Can't Keep $1M House Fire Suit In State Court

By Jonathan Capriel (May 2, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- First Liberty Insurance will have to pursue in federal court its suit over a $1 million house fire allegedly caused by an LG Electronics microwave, after a Philadelphia judge ruled the insurance provider missed its window to keep the claims in state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS