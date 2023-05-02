Lewis Brisbois Faces Uphill Battle As 2nd Group Departs

By Aebra Coe (May 2, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP is facing a major challenge when it comes to talent and revenue after experiencing two large group departures in four months, with this week seeing at least 125 employment lawyers slated to leave to start a new firm, industry experts say....

