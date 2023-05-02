Crowell & Moring's DC Landlord Asks To Toss Firm's Rent Suit

By Andrea Keckley (May 2, 2023, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP's Washington, D.C., landlord has asked a D.C. Superior Court judge to dismiss the firm's lawsuit seeking roughly $30 million in reimbursements for rent paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that it is on tenants to shoulder the burden of complying with government orders like those that restricted public gatherings and business operations due to the pandemic....

