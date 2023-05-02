Golden Star SPAC Raises $60M To Pursue Asian Acquisition

By Tom Zanki (May 2, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Special-purpose acquisition company Golden Star Acquisition Corp. began trading Tuesday after raising $60 million through an initial public offering, money the SPAC hopes will fund the acquisition of an Asian business, represented by Becker & Poliakoff PA and underwriters counsel Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP....

