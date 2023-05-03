6th Circ. Backs Memphis Fire Dept. Win In Promotion Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 3, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A Black Memphis Fire Department worker's lawsuit alleging she was passed over for a promotion in favor of a less-qualified white man was rightly dismissed, the Sixth Circuit ruled, saying she hadn't rebutted the department's claim that its decision stemmed from the man's success during the interview process....

