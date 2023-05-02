DeSantis Signs Broad Anti-ESG Bill Into Law

By Sarah Jarvis (May 2, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed into law an extensive bill opposing environmental, social and corporate governance factors when it comes to state and local funds, bonds and more, in his latest move against what he decries as "woke ideology."...

