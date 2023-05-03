Idaho Judge Imposes $8M Bond In Micron 'Patent Troll' Row

By Jasmin Boyce (May 3, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge has imposed an $8 million bond on patent owner Longhorn IP LLC after it alleged memory devices made by Micron Technology Inc. infringe its various semiconductor patents, finding that Micron has supported its bad faith infringement claims enough to trigger a bond provision in a state law against "patent trolls."...

