Jordan Probes Lack Of Protester Arrests At Justices' Homes

By Lauren Berg (May 3, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday launched an investigation looking at why U.S. marshals were told to not arrest protesters outside U.S. Supreme Court justices' homes after the draft decision overturning the right to abortion was leaked last year....

