Maxus Gets OK For $573M Settlement In $14B YPF Fight

By Emily Lever (May 3, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a $573 million settlement between the liquidation trust for bankrupt oil company Maxus Energy Corporation, Maxus' parent YPF SA and former parent Repsol, settling claims the latter two stripped Maxus of its assets and left it saddled with $14 billion in environmental cleanup obligations....

