Shipping Co. Cops To Enviro Crimes, Will Pay $2.25M Penalty

By Tom Lotshaw (May 4, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Greek vessel operator Zeus Lines Management SA will pay $2.25 million in penalties after it and two of its crew members admitted to failing to record illegal ocean discharges of oily bilge water or report an unsafe condition aboard the tanker Galissas that could have caused a fire or explosion when it arrived in waters off Rhode Island....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS