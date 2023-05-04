6th Circ. Rips Into Michigan County For Civil Forfeiture Delays

By Danielle Ferguson (May 4, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A panel of Sixth Circuit judges on Thursday sharply critiqued the Wayne County, Michigan, prosecutor's office for its civil forfeiture procedures, saying a class complaint alleging residents weren't given timely hearings when their cars were taken makes the program seem like the office is "preying on poor people" and using attorneys as cash collectors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS