Full Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Decision On Heart Drug IP

By Adam Lidgett (May 4, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit declined to rethink a decision rejecting Gilead Sciences' and Astellas' argument that they were wrongly barred from responding to amendments Hospira Inc. made to an abbreviated new drug application to allegedly skirt infringement of patents on cardiac stress agent Lexiscan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS