Pa. Panel Revives Demoted Teacher's Whistleblower Suit

By Matthew Santoni (May 4, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware County, Pennsylvania, judge wrongly threw out a teacher's claims that his school district eliminated his prior job and refused to promote him because of complaints he made about the district's alleged special education shortfalls, a state appellate court ruled Thursday....

