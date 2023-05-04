Samsung Strikes Out In PTAB Bid To Ax Netlist Memory Patent

By Jasmin Boyce (May 4, 2023, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to wipe out a memory module patent held by semiconductor maker Netlist that is at issue in underlying litigation with Samsung Electronics, finding that Samsung failed to show how prior art would've motivated a skilled artisan to create the challenged system....

