NY Gov. Signs Bill Beefing Up Fines For Unlicensed Pot Sales

By Hailey Konnath (May 4, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation hiking the civil and tax penalties associated with selling cannabis without a license as well as giving the Empire State's cannabis regulators the authority to shut down stores selling illegally, according to an announcement Wednesday....

