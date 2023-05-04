SEC Says Adviser Broke Fiduciary Duty With Risky ETF Bets

By Katryna Perera (May 4, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it had settled for more than $800,000 with a North Dakota-based investment adviser and one of its representatives over claims that they breached their fiduciary duties related to the use of leveraged exchange-traded funds in discretionary client accounts....

