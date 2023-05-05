Judge Slices Sandwich Shop Trade Secrets Suit

By Adam Lidgett (May 4, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has thrown out multiple claims in a lawsuit between a sub sandwich shop founder and the business he sold it to, including those alleging the shop's founder swiped confidential business details from the current owner, but left intact a handful of breach of contract claims....

