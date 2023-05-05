Ohio Sign Co. Drops Trademark And Cybersquatting Suit

By Ryan Harroff (May 5, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Ohio custom sign maker Columbus Sign Co. has dropped its claims that a rival firm infringed its trademarks and squatted on a web address bearing its name, according to a notice it filed in Ohio federal court permanently dismissing the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS