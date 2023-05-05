New Ideas For Using Litigation Finance To Close Justice Gap

By Bob Koneck | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bob Koneck

Aristata invests in a diversified portfolio of litigation cases across a range of impact sectors — including environment, climate change, human rights, justice reform, access to justice, foreign aid and equality — where law can be used as a potent tool for social and environmental change.[14]

Limitations on class actions curtail a particularly cost-effective and efficient way of providing representation to low-income clients whose individual damages may not be large enough to attract contingency fee representation. Repetitive, similar claims involving lost wages for low-wage workers or consumer losses of small value are paradigmatic examples.[24]

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Dukes