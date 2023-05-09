SEC Aims To Strike Defenses In Pot Biz Securities Suit

By Mike Curley (May 9, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is asking an Ohio federal court to strike several affirmative defenses from a man alleged to have been part of a scheme to pocket millions in investor money intended to fund a cannabis venture, saying those defenses are unavailable or unsupported by any provided facts....

