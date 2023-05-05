Vape Maker Strikes $5.3M Deal With Wholesaler In 'Elf' TM Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 5, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based wholesaler of vape products has agreed to pay $5.3 million to the maker of "Elf" branded vapes, VPR Brands LP, to end claims that it infringed on the company's brand by distributing "Elfbar" products, according to a deal made public in filings with securities regulators....

