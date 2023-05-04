Immigration Judge Accused Of 'Egregious' Sexual Harassment

By Hailey Konnath (May 4, 2023, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A California immigration judge subjected a former staff assistant to "egregious" sexual harassment, including by describing in "graphic detail" the colleagues he wanted to sleep with, telling the assistant to sit on his lap and stating that he could "turn her straight," according to a lawsuit filed in federal court....

