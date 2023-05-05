UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (May 5, 2023, 4:37 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen the Premier League's football charity kick off legal proceedings against four major banks, U.K. film studio Tyburn Films launch a major movie production battle involving Lucasfilms and Disney, and aircraft lessor Carlyle make another bid to recover losses from aircraft grounded in Russia....

