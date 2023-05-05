Fresh IP Clarifies Its Position Amid Del. Judge's Fraud Probe

By Rose Krebs (May 5, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Fresh IP PLC is seeking to distance itself from a Delaware federal judge's fraud probe of a patent enforcement company one of its former attorneys represents, telling the court the attorney will respond to an order requiring the company to turn over information about its business dealings and legal representation....

